Select Universal Orlando Resort Hotels To Begin Phased Reopening on June 2nd

Universal Orlando Resort is fast approaching its public reopening date on June 5th, and today they announced that not only are the parks opening their gates, but beginning June 2nd, several of the on-site resorts will begin a phased reopening as well.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 2, 2020, select Universal Orlando Resort hotels will reopen to guests. The reopening of the hotels will be carefully managed and phased, and includes a wide range of new and enhanced best-practice health, safety and hygiene procedures.

The phased reopening of the hotels will include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Guests staying in these hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, prior to the public reopening on June 5.

Plans for Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time. Guests who have booked reservations at these two hotels through Universal Orlando or Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations will be contacted to modify their reservation if it has been affected.

Universal Orlando’s resort hotels, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, have enhanced their standards and protocols throughout their operations. These enhancements currently include: Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work. Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival Guest will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will require medical clearance in order to enter the hotel Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA-approved cleaner and disinfectant Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops, among others Food & Beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines Social distancing signs and reminders of social distancing requirements in high-traffic areas Several contactless experiences for guests, including hotel texting-services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries

Universal CityWalk is now open with select venues and with new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. Universal Orlando’s three theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay – will reopen to the public beginning June 5.

Due to the evolving nature of this situation, details are subject to change without notice.

All Universal guests are urged to follow CDC guidelines and self-assess for potential symptoms of COVID, including cough, temperature, and difficulty breathing, prior to their arrival. Guests should also evaluate their own risk before they visit – and it is not recommended that individuals at high-risk with serious underlying medical conditions visit the destination. People who show no symptoms can still spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit.

In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines.