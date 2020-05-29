Select Universal Orlando Resort Hotels To Begin Phased Reopening on June 2nd

by | May 29, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort is fast approaching its public reopening date on June 5th, and today they announced that not only are the parks opening their gates, but beginning June 2nd, several of the on-site resorts will begin a phased reopening as well.

 

 

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning June 2, 2020, select Universal Orlando Resort hotels will reopen to guests. The reopening of the hotels will be carefully managed and phased, and includes a wide range of new and enhanced best-practice health, safety and hygiene procedures.
  • The phased reopening of the hotels will include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.  Guests staying in these hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, prior to the public reopening on June 5.
  • Plans for Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time. Guests who have booked reservations at these two hotels through Universal Orlando or Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations will be contacted to modify their reservation if it has been affected.
  • Universal Orlando’s resort hotels, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, have enhanced their standards and protocols throughout their operations. These enhancements currently include:
    • Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas
    • Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival.  Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work.
    • Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival
    • Guest will have temperature checks upon arrival and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will require medical clearance in order to enter the hotel
    • Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings
    • Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA-approved cleaner and disinfectant
    • Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops, among others
    • Food & Beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines
    • Social distancing signs and reminders of social distancing requirements in high-traffic areas
    • Several contactless experiences for guests, including hotel texting-services, express checkout and contactless room deliveries
  • Universal CityWalk is now open with select venues and with new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. Universal Orlando’s three theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay – will reopen to the public beginning June 5.
  • Due to the evolving nature of this situation, details are subject to change without notice.
  • All Universal guests are urged to follow CDC guidelines and self-assess for potential symptoms of COVID, including cough, temperature, and difficulty breathing, prior to their arrival.  Guests should also evaluate their own risk before they visit – and it is not recommended that individuals at high-risk with serious underlying medical conditions visit the destination. People who show no symptoms can still spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit.
  • In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend