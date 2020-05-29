Walt Disney World Gives Update To Annual Passholders Regarding Phased Reopening of Parks

Most of us who have an annual pass to the parks of the Walt Disney World Resort have had a piece of plastic either on our wrist or in our wallets that they’ve been itching to use for almost three months. Today, we got a bit of an update regarding procedures and plans for the upcoming phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort for Annual Passholders.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Our Annual Passholders are some of our most loyal and valued Guests. We truly can’t wait to welcome you back—and we will do it with great thought.



With that in mind, when the parks reopen, park capacity will be significantly limited—and may continue to be for a period of time, based on guidance from health experts to promote physical distancing.

We understand how much excitement, thought and time goes into planning your Disney visits and realize some new changes may be disappointing. For example, during this unprecedented time, an annual pass will not guarantee park entry and Annual Passholders will be required to make an advance reservation to enter a park.

They go on to inform annual passholders of these noteworthy items: During the limited capacity period, it may be difficult for Annual Passholders to get park reservations to visit on certain dates. To help manage capacity, total reservation days held at one time will be limited. More details will be shared in the coming weeks. Some pass benefits and features will not be available during periods of limited capacity. Also, park experiences and offerings will be modified and subject to limited availability or even closure (IE Water Parks). Annual passes are subject to blockout dates. Guests should ensure their pass type is valid for park entry prior to making a park reservation.

As they prepare for the reopening of the parks, Disney is also reminding passholders that they are planning a special preview opportunity for Annual Passholders, and more details will be shared with them soon.

If you are an annual passholder and have any questions, you are asked to please contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support at (407) 939-7277. Options to manage your annual pass continue to be available during the closure period.