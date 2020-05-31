Disneyland Paris to Celebrate 25 Years of Space Mountain With a Virtual Panel With Imagineers

Disneyland Paris will premiere their first virtual masterclass with Imagineers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon on June 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris will premiere Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Stars, a virtual master class with the Imagineers who designed Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon.
- The video will premiere on Monday, June 1st, at 7:00 pm Paris Time (1:00 pm ET, 12:00 pm CT, 10:00 am PT) on the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel.
- The panel was recorded on May 20th and includes the following creative team members:
- Tom Fitzgerald – Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Yves Ben Yeta – Director Creative Development, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Ann Morrow Johnson – Executive producer/Creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Luc Mayrand – Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering
- The panel will be available in multiple languages through subtitles.