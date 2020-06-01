New Deadpool Marvel Legends Series Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

by | Jun 1, 2020 11:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

A new wave of Marvel Legends action figures are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and this latest addition to the Hasbro collection is all about Deadpool and some of his fellow antiheroes. The Deadpool Marvel Legends series features seven characters complete with accessories and one piece to assemble Strong Man. The collection is expected to arrive this October—may we suggest enjoying some chimichangas while you wait?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Deadpool Marvel Legends Figures

Pirate Deadpool

“Enter the world of the Merc with a Mouth with this Deadpool Collection Deadpool action figure with premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection. Deadpool Marvel Legends Pirate Deadpool includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a flintlock and two swords.”

Blue Deadpool

Marvel Legends Blue Deadpool 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as two guns and two swords.

 Black Tom Cassidy

Marvel Legends Black Tom Cassidy 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a weapon.

Shiklah

Marvel Legends Shiklah 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a strange sidekick.

Marvel's Sunspot

Marvel Legends Marvel's Sunspot 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as accessories.

Marvel's Maverick

Marvel Legends Marvel's Maverick 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as two guns.

Marvel's Warpath

Marvel's Warpath 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as alternate hands.

Marvel's Strong Man

Fans that collect all seven figures will be able to assemble a Marvel's Strong Man action figure too! Each character in this Marvel Legends series comes with a separate piece to build the bonus figure.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend