New Deadpool Marvel Legends Series Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

A new wave of Marvel Legends action figures are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and this latest addition to the Hasbro collection is all about Deadpool and some of his fellow antiheroes. The Deadpool Marvel Legends series features seven characters complete with accessories and one piece to assemble Strong Man. The collection is expected to arrive this October—may we suggest enjoying some chimichangas while you wait?

Deadpool Marvel Legends Figures

Pirate Deadpool

“Enter the world of the Merc with a Mouth with this Deadpool Collection Deadpool action figure with premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection. Deadpool Marvel Legends Pirate Deadpool includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a flintlock and two swords.”

Blue Deadpool

Marvel Legends Blue Deadpool 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as two guns and two swords.

Black Tom Cassidy

Marvel Legends Black Tom Cassidy 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a weapon.

Shiklah

Marvel Legends Shiklah 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as a strange sidekick.

Marvel's Sunspot

Marvel Legends Marvel's Sunspot 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as accessories.

Marvel's Maverick

Marvel Legends Marvel's Maverick 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as two guns.

Marvel's Warpath

Marvel's Warpath 6-inch Action Figure includes a build-a-figure piece of Marvel's Strong Man as well as alternate hands.

Marvel's Strong Man

Fans that collect all seven figures will be able to assemble a Marvel's Strong Man action figure too! Each character in this Marvel Legends series comes with a separate piece to build the bonus figure.