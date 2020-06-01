Watch Disneyland Paris’ Conversation with the Imagineers to Celebrate 25 Years of Space Mountain

Disneyland Paris has released their first Conversation with the Imagineers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their version of Space Mountain.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Space Mountain through a conversation with four Imagineers.
- The video offers english subtitles when a speaker uses french and french subtitles when a speaker uses english.
- Natasha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, introduces the virtual panel, which is moderated by Disney Paris Ambassador Joana Afonson Santiago.
- Imagineers include Tom Fitzgerald, Luc Mayrand, Yves Ben Yeta, and Ann Morrow Johnson.
- The conversation covers all of the iterations of the attraction, from the original Space Mountain: From the Earth to the Moon (1995-2005) to Space Mountain: Mission 2 (2005-2017) and the present day Hyperspace Mountain.