ABC News Live Special “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” to Air Tonight on ABC

by | Jun 2, 2020 9:39 AM Pacific Time

ABC News live has announced an hour-long special America in Pain: What Comes Next? will air tonight on ABC. The program will explore the unrest, outrage, and protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

What’s happening:

  • ABC News will present a live primetime special America in Pain: What Comes Next? on Tuesday, June 2 (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET) on ABC.
  • America in Pain: What Comes Next? will cover the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality and systemic racism against black Americans.
  • The one-hour program will be anchored by:
    • Good Morning America Co-anchor Robin Roberts
    • World News Tonight Anchor David Muir
    • Nightline Co-anchor Byron Pitts
  • The special will also feature reporting by ABC News’ wide network of correspondents.
    America in Pain: What Comes Next? will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America.
  • The one-hour program will also report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, the response from cities and leaders nationwide and more.
  • John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of America in Pain: What Comes Next?

More from ABC News:

  • America in Pain: What Comes Next? is the third ABC News primetime report on the protests and outrage since May 30.
  • Previous primetime reports included a Special Report on May 30 on ABC and A Nation Divided on ABC News Live on May 31.
  • The latest ABC News coverage can be found across all programs and platforms including:
    • Good Morning America
    • World News Tonight with David Muir
    • Nightline
    • ABC News Live
    • ABC Audio
    • ABC News Digital
    • This Week with George Stephanopoulos
    • And more  
 
 
