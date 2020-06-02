ABC News Live Special “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” to Air Tonight on ABC

ABC News live has announced an hour-long special America in Pain: What Comes Next? will air tonight on ABC. The program will explore the unrest, outrage, and protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
What’s happening:
- ABC News will present a live primetime special America in Pain: What Comes Next? on Tuesday, June 2 (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET) on ABC.
- America in Pain: What Comes Next? will cover the protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality and systemic racism against black Americans.
- The one-hour program will be anchored by:
- Good Morning America Co-anchor Robin Roberts
- World News Tonight Anchor David Muir
- Nightline Co-anchor Byron Pitts
- The special will also feature reporting by ABC News’ wide network of correspondents.
America in Pain: What Comes Next? will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America.
- The one-hour program will also report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, the response from cities and leaders nationwide and more.
- John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of America in Pain: What Comes Next?
More from ABC News:
- America in Pain: What Comes Next? is the third ABC News primetime report on the protests and outrage since May 30.
- Previous primetime reports included a Special Report on May 30 on ABC and A Nation Divided on ABC News Live on May 31.
- The latest ABC News coverage can be found across all programs and platforms including:
- Good Morning America
- World News Tonight with David Muir
- Nightline
- ABC News Live
- ABC Audio
- ABC News Digital
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos
- And more