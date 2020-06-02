ABC News Live Special “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” to Air Tonight on ABC

ABC News live has announced an hour-long special America in Pain: What Comes Next? will air tonight on ABC. The program will explore the unrest, outrage, and protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

What’s happening:

The special will also feature reporting by ABC News’ wide network of correspondents.

John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of America in Pain: What Comes Next?

