Free Virtual Storytime Event with Mindy Johnson, Author of “Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Girls’ Guide to Disney Animation” From Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum just announced a new free Virtual Storytime event with Mindy Johnson, author of Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls' Guide to Disney Animation.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a new free Virtual Storytime event for Tuesday, June 9th, at 12:00 pm PT.
- Author Mindy Johnson will read highlights from her book Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls' Guide to Disney Animation.
- The book celebrates women who have worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios over the decades including Lilian Disney, Nelbert Chouinard, Kay Sumner, Mildred Rossi, and Gyo Fujikawa.
- Fans can register for this free event by completing this Google form.
- Click here to read our review of Pencils, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls' Guide to Disney Animation.