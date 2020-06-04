Walt Disney World Announces Certain Unused Park Tickets Can Be Used Through September 2021

by | Jun 4, 2020 5:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

The landscape of what to expect when Walt Disney World begins its phased reopenings is still as unpredictable as it is predictable but as we get closer and closer to that date, more and more details get locked into place. One of those details is what will occur with unused tickets that people might already have in their possession.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World Resort has given an update to their operations, including more details for those who already have tickets in their possession. 
  • Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window that is impacted by park closure, or date-specific theme park tickets purchased through June 6th, 2020 with a valid use period beginning March 12th, 2020 or later, will automatically be extended to use any date through September 26th, 2021. If you are unable to visit by September 26th, 2021, you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.
  • To provide additional flexibility, Disney is waiving any Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through the closure period.
  • Disney has also taken this opportunity to remind guests returning on or after the phased reopening of Walt Disney World begins on July 11th, that theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.
  • Attractions, experiences (such as shows, parades, and fireworks), services and amenities may have limited availability or will remain closed.
  • Because of limited capacities, Disney has also made the difficult decision to cancel all existing dining reservations and experience bookings, including Disney dining plans included in packages. All Fastpass+ selections have also been cancelled, and Extra Magic Hours have been temporarily suspended. However, select third-party owned and operated restaurant reservations and experiences may not be cancelled.

