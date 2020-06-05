ESPN Releases Trailer for 30 for 30 film “Long Gone Summer” About Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire Trying To Break the Home Run Record

ESPN has released the first trailer for the upcoming 30 for 30 documentary, Long Gone Summer.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has debuted the trailer for Long Gone Summer, a 30 for 30 documentary film premiering June 14th at 9:00 pm.
- The film chronicles the summer of 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chased after one of baseball’s biggest records for the most number of home runs in a single season.
- The film features in-depth interviews with McGwire and Sosa, talking at length for the first time in over two decades.
- Long Gone Summer highlights the excitement of the moment and the complications that arose from it.
- Long Gone Summer premieres Sunday, June 14, at 9:00 pm ET on ESPN.