ESPN’s “Playing for Justice” Premieres June 8th During an Evening of Programs on Justice, Equality, and Responsibility

ESPN will premiere a new special called Playing for Justice along with the rerun of two programs from The Undefeated called Dear Black Athlete and Athletes, Responsibility and Violence on Monday, June 8th.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is dedicating their evening programming lineup on Monday, June 8th to three-hours of content from The Undefeated on justice, equality and responsibility.
- The Undefeated is ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture.
- A new 30-minute special called Playing for Justice will premiere at 9:30 pm ET, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system through the eyes of NBA players from the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.
- Encore presentations of The Undefeated’s Dear Black Athlete and Athletes, Responsibility and Violence will surround the new special in the programming lineup.
Full Programming Lineup:
|
Time (ET)
|
Program
|
8 p.m.
|
The Undefeated Presents: Dear Black Athlete
Chris Archer (MLB pitcher), Anquan Boldin (NFL retired), James Harris (First African American starting QB in the NFL), Jemele Hill (Writer/Journalist/Producer), Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA/ESPN), A.C. Roper (then Birmingham Police Chief), Jason Reid (The Undefeated Senior NFL Writer) and others join host Cary Champion for conversations on civil rights in America in the 21st century.
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Playing for Justice
2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and players from the Milwaukee Bucks visit a correctional facility in Milwaukee to share a message of hope and learn more about the justice system. In California, Sacramento Kings Marvin Bagley, owner Vivek Ranadivé and the team spend time with inmates at Folsom State Prison. The Undefeated’s Marc Spears narrates.
|
10 p.m.
|
An Undefeated Conversation: Athletes, Responsibility and Violence
Chicago native/NBA player Jabari Parker, Chicago White Sox executive Kenny Williams and USA Track and Field star Kristi Castlin lead a contingent of more than 15 athletes, community leaders and activists in the first public convening by The Undefeated in Chicago on the responsibility of athletes as voices against violence in urban communities across the country. Hosted by Jemele Hill, the show was taped in front of a standing room audience at the South Side YMCA of Metro Chicago in August 2016.