ESPN’s “Playing for Justice” Premieres June 8th During an Evening of Programs on Justice, Equality, and Responsibility

Chris Archer (MLB pitcher), Anquan Boldin (NFL retired), James Harris (First African American starting QB in the NFL), Jemele Hill (Writer/Journalist/Producer), Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA/ESPN), A.C. Roper (then Birmingham Police Chief), Jason Reid (The Undefeated Senior NFL Writer) and others join host Cary Champion for conversations on civil rights in America in the 21st century.

2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and players from the Milwaukee Bucks visit a correctional facility in Milwaukee to share a message of hope and learn more about the justice system. In California, Sacramento Kings Marvin Bagley, owner Vivek Ranadivé and the team spend time with inmates at Folsom State Prison. The Undefeated’s Marc Spears narrates.

10 p.m.