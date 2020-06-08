Marvel and Comic Retailers to Offer Free X-Men and Spider-Man/Venom Comics in July

This July, comic readers will get a chance to dive into some of Marvel’s most exciting new titles with brand-new stories for free at participating comic shops. Originally planned to be part of May’s Free Comic Book Day, Marvel will be now be releasing two never-before-seen titles for fans to get a first look at some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming events.

Each of these two new issues will contain two separate extraordinary tales involving the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more by Marvel’s most acclaimed creators.

Available on July 15, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: X-MEN will feature a brand-new X-MEN story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead into the game-changing X OF SWORDS crossover.

The second story will also foreshadow an upcoming epic tale by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello.