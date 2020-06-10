“Overheard at National Geographic” Podcast Season 3 Starts June 16th

The third season of Overheard at National Geographic starts June 16th on your favorite podcast app.
What’s Happening:
- The podcast Overheard at National Geographic returns for its third season on June 16th.
- Peter Gwin, Editor at Large at National Geographic, returns along with a new co-host, Executive Editor of National Geographic History magazine, Amy Briggs.
- Fans get to join National Geographic Explorers for an audio adventure with topics this season that include the world of black-market dinosaur fossils, how a special fungi can save crops from climate change, and how coyotes are taking over the continent.
What They’re Saying:
- Whitney Johnson, Vice President and Director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences at National Geographic: “For decades, National Geographic’s photography and journalism have been at the core of everything we create. Now, Peter and Amy bring the DNA of Nat Geo — our commitment to deeply reported, immersive storytelling — directly to the next generation of smart, curious people via audio, a platform that we’re just starting to develop.”
- Peter Gwin: “This season, with everyone locked down, we especially wanted to take listeners on some fun journeys out into the world. From the strange case of a stolen dinosaur to a brilliant new invention for watering crops in the Himalayas to tracking coyotes as they spread throughout the Americas — we’re covering a lot of fascinating territory.”
- Amy Briggs: “In addition to being a huge history nerd, I’m also a giant podcast junkie. Despite some jitters about being the new kid, it’s a thrill to be part of the Overheard team. I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve got cooked up for Season 3.”