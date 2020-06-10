“Overheard at National Geographic” Podcast Season 3 Starts June 16th

The third season of Overheard at National Geographic starts June 16th on your favorite podcast app.

What’s Happening:

The podcast Overheard at National Geographic

Peter Gwin, Editor at Large at National Geographic, returns along with a new co-host, Executive Editor of National Geographic History magazine, Amy Briggs.

Fans get to join National Geographic Explorers for an audio adventure with topics this season that include the world of black-market dinosaur fossils, how a special fungi can save crops from climate change, and how coyotes are taking over the continent.

