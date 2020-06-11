D23 to Premiere “Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives” Documentary

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives, and to celebrate the occasion, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will premiere the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives.

The film, hosted by legendary producer Don Hahn, will premiere on D23.com exclusively for D23 Gold Members on June 27.

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives gives viewers a look into rarely seen parts of the extensive Disney Archives, which were founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith on June 22, 1970.

gives viewers a look into rarely seen parts of the extensive Disney Archives, which were founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith on June 22, 1970. The film looks at beloved parts of Disney, including its theme parks and Studio lot, through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team.

Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company.

The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more.

This morning, D23 revealed the new poster (seen above) for Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives at the end of a thread on Twitter

We're kicking off our celebration of #DisneyArchives50 with a thread of 50 fantastic historical objects from @TWDCArchives. pic.twitter.com/UKNioNsRzv — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 11, 2020

Starting June 15 at 10 a.m. PT, D23 Gold and Gold Family Members will be able to register for tickets for Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives .

. Plus, the Summer 2020 issue of Disney twenty-three, the quarterly publication exclusively for D23 Gold Members, celebrates the Archives’ milestone with an in-depth story written by Leonard Maltin, a selection of classic Disneyland merchandise from the Archives collection, and an archivist-curated list of some of the best films to watch on Disney+ including The Sound of Music , Bedknobs and Broomsticks , Captain Marvel , and The Princess and the Frog .

, , , and . And starting today, D23 is kicking off weekly sweepstakes, including exclusive and rare items curated directly from the Archives staff.

The prizes, which will be given away in weekly sweepstakes open to all levels of D23 Members, include: A check signed by Walt Disney “Minnie’s Yoo Hoo” sheet music An original program from Fantasia (1940) A copy of The Walt Disney Studios: A Lot to Remember book signed by author Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives.

And D23 will be featuring exclusive content from the Walt Disney Archives throughout the month, including videos, interviews, and galleries of artwork.

What they’re saying: