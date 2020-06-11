New Musical About Walt and Roy Disney Premieres Online July 9th

Disney fans can support the premiere of a musical based on the life of Walt and Roy Disney to benefit two charities, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ). The virtual event is scheduled for July 9th at 8:00 pm ET.

Richard Allen and Taran Gray will premiere their new show, Walt and Roy: A Magical New Musical through a virtual performance on July 9th.

through a virtual performance on July 9th. The production stars Payson Lewis as Walt Disney and Jonah Platt as Roy Disney.

The show takes place between 1923 and 1937, chronicling the Disney Brothers arrival in Los Angeles and the events leading up to the first feature length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. The show will be directed by Richard Allen with music direction by Charlie Reuter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12th and will be available for purchase on www.AllenandGray.com

All money received will be given to Broadway Cares (BCEFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).

Walt and Roy: A Magical New Musical Cast: