ESPN+ to Stream PGA Tour Featured Hole Coverage Through 2020 FedExCup Playoffs

ESPN+ and the PGA TOUR have reached an agreement for ESPN+ to stream live, featured-hole coverage from 12 PGA TOUR events this season, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend through the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship, Sept. 6-7 in Atlanta.

The new deal comes ahead of the launch of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the nine-year domestic rights agreement announced in March

For the remainder of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, ESPN+ will stream coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of each event, concurrent with the full telecast on CBS or NBC. The featured holes will be selected each day by the PGA TOUR.

PGA TOUR LIVE featured hole coverage on ESPN+ will include: June 13-14: Charles Schwab Challenge – Fort Worth, TX June 20-21: RBC Heritage – Hilton Head, SC June 27-28: Travelers Championship – Cromwell, CT July 4-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit, MI July 11-12: TBD (Replacement for John Deere Classic) – Dublin, OH July 18-19: The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide – Dublin, OH July 25-26: 3M Open – Blaine, MN August 1-2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Memphis, TN August 15-16: Wyndham Championship – Greensboro, NC August 22-23: FedExCup Playoffs: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Norton, MA August 29-30: FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Olympia Fields, IL September 6-7: FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Atlanta, GA



When it launches at the start of the 2022 season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will deliver to golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original golf programs, speed round recaps and more.

The coverage of PGA Tour featured holes this season complements upcoming ESPN and ESPN+ coverage of the PGA Championship and the Masters.

