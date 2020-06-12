John Legend to Host One-Hour Father’s Day Special on ABC

John Legend, father of two and EGOT winner, invites us to a celebration of dads with a one-hour variety special, “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day,” airing Sunday, June 21 at 8 PM ET, on ABC.

The evening will be a tribute to fathers everywhere and will blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, and plenty of surprises.

John will perform new material from his highly anticipated new album, “Bigger Love,” due out June 19.

Some of John’s celebrity friends, and fellow dads, will join him for a hilarious “Fatherly Feud” game.

Chrissy Teigen, John’s wife and co-ruler of their little kingdom, will make sure viewers have the perfect gift for dad, in case they forgot.

Additionally, John and Chrissy’s kids, Luna and Miles, are going to pamper their father in ways that only kids under age five can, and much more.

Special guest appearances in “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” will include: Anthony Anderson Ike Barinholtz Common Michael Ealy Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jim Gaffigan Tony Gonzalez Lil Rel Howery Taran Killam Ne-Yo Shaquille O’Neal Patton Oswalt Scottie Pippen Ahmad Rashad Andy Roddick Deion Sanders Marlon Wayans Stevie Wonder Roy Wood Jr.

“John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” is produced by Done+Dusted, Get Lifted Film Co. and Friends At Work.

John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Katy Mullan, Erik Flannigan, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are executive producers on the special.

