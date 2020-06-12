New “Iron Man” Comic Series Coming from Writer Christopher Cantwell

This September, Tony Stark will be going back to basics and putting the MAN back in Iron Man! Acclaimed writer and producer Christopher Cantwell (“Doctor Doom,” TV’s Halt and Catch Fire) and international superstar artist CAFU (“Jane Foster: Valkyrie”) will be bringing Marvel readers a new age of iron, including an all-new suit of armor designed by legendary Marvel painter Alex Ross.

The wraparound cover (seen above) comes from artist Alex Ross.

Tony is putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down?

Life isn’t always that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip a billionaire down to his bolts, does he run solid…or just overheat?

For answers to these questions, along with a thrilling new era of rock-solid super-heroic action and adventure, do not miss ”Iron Man #1” when it soars into comic shops this September.

Marvel also released a trailer for the upcoming “Iron Man #1:

