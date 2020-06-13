ESPN “SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports” Airs Monday, June 15th

ESPN will premiere a SportsCenter special called The Return of Sports on Monday, June 15th, at 9:00 pm ET.

  • ESPN will host SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports on Monday, June 15th, at 9:00 pm ET.
  • Commissioners from six of the top American professional team sports leagues will discuss the return to competition.
  • Get Up’s Mike Greenberg will host the two-hour primetime special with Gary Bettman (NHL), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA), Don Garber (MLS), Roger Goodell (NFL), Rob Manfred (MLB) and Adam Silver (NBA) expected to participate in the conversation.
  • Topics will include the health and safety of players and workers, the economic impact and plans going forward, games without fans and potential broadcast innovations, and the consequences and legacy of “asterisk seasons.”
  • The ESPN special will also discuss social justice reform efforts among leagues, teams and players.
  • Other prominent voices expected to be part of The Return of Sports discussions include ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, athletes Calais Campbell (NFL/Baltimore Ravens – the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year), Damian Lillard (NBA/ Portland Trailblazers), Patrick Kane (NHL/Chicago Blackhawks), Brianna Turner (WNBA/Phoenix Mercury) and Alejandro Bedoya (MLS/Philadelphia Union), Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, ESPN commentator and WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike, and ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman.
  • All of the conversations with the league commissioners and other guests will be pre-recorded in advance of Monday evening. Greenberg will anchor from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios while all other guests will participate from remote locations.

  • Stephanie Druley, ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production: “Since sports came to a halt three months ago, we’ve all been eagerly awaiting their return. In this SportsCenter Special, fans will hear directly from commissioners, managers and athletes about the decisions they’ve made and the challenges they’ve faced throughout this unprecedented time, and what the resumption of sports will look like over the coming weeks and months.
  • Mike Greenberg: “We are living through unprecedented times in this nation and around the world, and I look forward to speaking with many of the most powerful people in the industry about the role sports can play in helping to bring about unity, healing and meaningful change.”
 
 
