ABC’s Martha Raddatz to Interview John Bolton About Upcoming White House Memoir

What’s happening:
- ABC News has announced that Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz will have the first exclusive interview with former National Security Advisor, John Bolton.
- Raddatz will speak with Bolton about his new book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.
- The one-hour primetime special will air Sunday, June 21 (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.
- The 592-page memoir and exclusive interview will take readers and viewers inside the decision-making process at the Trump White House where until recently, Bolton served as National Security Advisor to the President
- Bolton provides a first-hand account of crucial moments including:
- Private meetings in the Oval Office
- The Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki
- The president’s historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
- For the first time publicly, Bolton will also present his account of the July 25, 2019 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss why he didn’t testify during the president’s impeachment trial.
- The interview will also air across ABC News including on:
- Good Morning America
- World News Tonight with David Muir
- Nightline
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos
- ABC News Live Prime
- ABCNews.com
- GoodMorningAmerica.com
- ABC News Audio
- ABC NewsOne
About John Bolton:
- Ambassador Bolton was the National Security Advisor to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.
- He held high-level positions in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
- He also served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006.
- John Bolton’s book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir will be released on June 23, 2020 by Simon & Schuster.
About Martha Raddatz:
- Raddatz has covered national security, foreign policy and politics for ABC News for decades, reporting from the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House, and conflict zones around the world.
- She co-moderated the Democratic and Republican primary presidential debates on ABC, as well as a presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016 and moderated the vice-presidential debate between Joe Biden and Paul Ryan in 2012.