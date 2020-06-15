ABC’s Martha Raddatz to Interview John Bolton About Upcoming White House Memoir

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz will host the first interview with former National Security Advisor John Bolton ahead of the release of his new memoir. The one-hour special will air Sunday, June 21 at 9pm ET.

What’s happening:

ABC News has announced that Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz will have the first exclusive interview with former National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

Raddatz will speak with Bolton about his new book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir .

. The one-hour primetime special will air Sunday, June 21 (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET) on the ABC Television Network.

The 592-page memoir and exclusive interview will take readers and viewers inside the decision-making process at the Trump White House where until recently, Bolton served as National Security Advisor to the President

Bolton provides a first-hand account of crucial moments including: Private meetings in the Oval Office The Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki The president’s historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

For the first time publicly, Bolton will also present his account of the July 25, 2019 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss why he didn’t testify during the president’s impeachment trial.

The interview will also air across ABC News



About John Bolton:

Ambassador Bolton was the National Security Advisor to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.

He held high-level positions in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

He also served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006.

John Bolton’s book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir will be released on June 23, 2020 by Simon & Schuster.

