2020 ESPYS Hosts Russell Wilson, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Discuss the Upcoming Show

The hosts of the 2020 ESPYS – Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe – discussed the upcoming show during a conference call today, giving us an idea of what we can expect to see during this weekend’s show.
- Before the hosts began answering questions, Rob King, SVP and Editor-at-Large ESPN content, offered an introduction and some information on this year’s show, saying “it’s clear that this is going to be a different show from years past.”
- “We’re going to be joined by some of the top athletes across sports,” King continued. “Folks like Simone Biles, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Breanna Stewart, Peyton Manning and a lot more.”
- “We’ll still highlight moments form the year in sports and there will still be lighthearted segments and comedic moments,” King said. “We’ll also be showcasing inspiring stories of service and perseverance and courage in the face of this unprecedented health crisis that has gripped the world for the last several months.”
- “The show will absolutely showcase athlete activism as the country grapples with the need for racial equality in sports and beyond with an attitude for fostering a positive path forward during these turbulent times.”
- The three hosts are some of the most prolific athletes of their respective sports.
- Bird has won three WNBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, two NCAA Championships, and four FIBA World Cups.
- Rapinoe won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the national team she co-captained alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.
- Wilson has started in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and has been named to seven Pro Bowls.
- Bird was asked about the logistics of the show, with her and Rapinoe quarantining together while Wilson is obviously separated.
- “We were able to shoot a lot of what you’ll see in the same room, which was nice,” Bird said of her and Rapinoe. “And then I think they’re going to do some of their fancy TV magic to make it look like at some points that the three of us are in the same room.”
- Wilson was asked about the aforementioned topic of racial equality, to which he said “The ESPYS has always been known to do some very special things and to really acknowledge what’s going on currently but also in our country. We’ll definitely acknowledge that in a really powerful way, I believe.”
- “You know, as athletes we’re blessed to be able to play the game but we’re also blessed to be able to help change culture and help influence and impact and hopefully we’ll get to do that with this year’s ESPYS.”
- When asked about why fans should watch this year’s show, Rapinoe joked “First of all, let’s be honest, you’re not watching anything else, right?”
- “You haven’t seen your sports stars that are normally in the position of entertaining you this time of the year, that’s one reason,” Rapinoe went on. “Second, I mean, I think athletes are just always at this sort of intersection of culture and race and gender and sexuality and fame, but also this sort of role model. I think thats there’s few better people to be honest and talk about some of the issues that we’re having in our country – the systemic racism, the inequality, how we’re all dealing with COVID, our lives were very turned upside down in that.”
- “It’s obviously a sports show and a sports award show. But I think we have a unique ability to pull all those threads together – sports, life, culture, what’s happening with COVID, what’s happening with this national uprising – pull it all together.”
- And speaking of role models, Wilson was asked about his role models growing up. With the show taking place on Father’s day, his answer was very fitting.
- “I think about what my dad meant to me and I think about how far I’ve come and all the lessons he taught me,” Wilson said.
- “For me to be able to host the ESPYS and to do this with Megan and Sue, and to do it on Father’s Day and in the midst of everything that’s going on,” Wilson continued. “I’m grateful that I had a dad, a father figure that could prepare me for moments like this just to be able to try to uplift people and I think that he was this light that was in my life.”
- As King said, this year’s show is going to be a bit different, Bird still wants everyone to prepare for a great show.
- “It still very much had the, I guess the feel of a big time show and you could sense the weight of a big time show,” Bird said. “And that’s what’s so exciting about it. Yes, it’s different. Yes, all of us are going through so much right now. But that’s what’s going to make this ESPYS that much more special.”
- The ESPYS will air on ESPN on June 21 at 9 PM ET.