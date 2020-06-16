ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC to Broadcast NFL 2021 Pro Bowl

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC have announced they will broadcast the 2021 Pro Bowl from Las Vegas, Nevada.

What’s happening:

ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will televise the 2021 Pro Bowl from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

The National Football League officially announced the Las Vegas Raiders’ new stadium as the site of the game today.

The 2021 Pro Bowl will continue to be a weeklong celebration of football. It will feature various activities in Las Vegas, including: NFL FLAG Championship games AFC and NFC team practices Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

All NFL activities during Pro Bowl week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance with all local and federal government regulations.

The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will follow the traditional AFC versus NFC format and feature 88 of the best NFL players—44 from each conference—as determined by a consensus of votes by fans, players, and coaches.

Both teams will be led by offensive and defensive NFL Legends, who will serve as captains representing each conference.

Tickets will go on sale later this year, but fans interested in receiving the latest Pro Bowl information may register at NFL.com/VegasPB

What they’re saying: