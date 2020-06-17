Coca-Cola Store and Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Reopen at Disney Springs

Two locations reopened today at Disney Springs, helping Disney’s dining and shopping complex feel more like it was before the pandemic began. The Coca-Cola Store and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ are back in business! We start our tour with Coca-Cola.
Outside the shop, an A-Frame was advertising the Tuesday special at the Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar, an open-air lounge with beautiful views of Disney Springs.
Reminders have been added throughout the store about their policies, which include wearing a face covering, maintaining social distance, and washing hands regularly. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the multi-level shopping experience.
The elevators are out of service at this time with a wheelchair accessible ramp available for all Guests. Reminders are placed along the ramp to stay 6-feet behind the party in front of you.
Check-out markers feature Coke bottles in a heart shape spaced six-feet apart.
The rooftop soda bar is serving Guests, but any self-serve options are unavailable at this time.
The entire Coca-Cola experience only accepts cashless payment options for beverages and merchandise.
Select tables have been blocked off to keep other parties at a distance.
The Coca-Cola Polar Bear is unavailable for pictures and hugs.
Moving on to Art Smith’s Homecomin’, the chef himself is welcoming Guests back… via an A-frame outside the restaurant.
The restaurant asks Guests to stay 6-chickens apart from other parties.
The newly expanded outdoor dining area is available with every-other-table blocked off.
