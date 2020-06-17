Four Seasons Resort Orlando Set to Reopen on July 1st, Offering New Packages to Enhance Visits

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando is set to reopen its doors on July 1st, and is looking forward to welcoming guests back by offering new packages to enhance their stay.

What’s Happening:

A summer getaway is now even more enticing with a new offer from Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Central Florida’s only Five Diamond Award rated resort, reopening its doors on July 1, 2020.

The new Experience More package includes a USD 200 nightly credit for stays in a guest room, or a USD 500 nightly credit for stays in a one or two bedroom suite.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando boasts world-class resort amenities, including a 5-acre (2 hectare) Explorer Island water park, Tom Fazio golf course, three Har-Tru tennis courts, and the award-winning complimentary kids’ camp for children ages 4-12. While the kids are fully entertained with different theme activities each day, parents are provided a much-needed break to relax and unwind at the Oasis adult-only pool. This summer, guests can also enjoy enhanced activities programming, including “Dive In” movies offered three days per week at the family pool, complimentary play on select days at the Par 3 golf course, daily supervised swim time for kids, and more.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando recognises that the expectations and needs of the hotel experience have changed, and the safety and comfort of guests, employees and residents remains of highest priority. As such, Four Seasons has embarked on an important new global health and safety program, “Lead With Care,” providing ongoing, real-time guidance on the evolving COVID-19 situation. Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety, and employee training. In addition to this careful approach to safety, high touch surfaces throughout the Resort, including all guest rooms, are being treated on an intensified cleaning and sanitising schedule, including the use of electrostatic sprayers to apply disinfectants.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers many special features that will appeal to guests, now more than ever. The Resort features the largest guest rooms in Orlando, each with a spacious furnished terrace, and the ability to have connecting rooms.

With several restaurants offering in-restaurant seating at a reduced capacity, plus the ability to order restaurant cuisine to-go and a 24-hour In Room Dining menu, guests can enjoy meals at their own level of comfort.

With award-winning recreation amenities, such as the Oasis adult-only pool – the only adult pool on Disney property – plus the Explorer Island waterpark with a lazy river, splash zone, water slides and family pool, endless fun in the sun awaits. Offering cabana rentals at two main pools, plus many secluded seating areas, the pool complex offers ample areas for relaxation and recreation.

Additionally, guests can enjoy 18-holes of golf at the Tom Fazio-designed course, tennis on Har-Tru tennis courts, access to the 24-hour fitness centre, and kids programming through Kids For All Seasons. Outdoor sport courts including basketball and sand volleyball also are available. In addition to “Dive-In” movies at the family pool, many other activities, such as access to The Spa’s relaxation lounges, are offered complimentary – all with no resort fee.

The 18-treatment room Spa at Four Seasons is a sanctuary of wellness, offering exclusive body and facial treatments such as the Vibrational Sound Therapy, detoxifying Cupping, Cryotherapy, a hydrating Oxygen Facial, plus many traditional facial and body therapies and a full hair and nail salon. The Spa’s two relaxation lounges, plus separate solarium with zero-gravity loungers and spacious men’s and women’s locker rooms provide the ultimate opportunity to relax and de-stress.

With a minimum of USD 200 nightly Resort credit (USD 500 nightly credit for stays in a suite) guests have a multitude of ways to spend their credit, including Spa and Salon treatments, golf, tennis, retail purchases, private cabana rentals, and more. Guests can also use their Resort credit on new food and beverage offerings, such as “DIY Cocktail Kit” available to order for in-room delivery. Guests will receive all ingredients to make the specialty cocktail including video instructions, for an interactive in-room activity.

Additionally, a new in-room afternoon tea party service will be offered, featuring an assortment of teas, tea sandwiches, scones and Devonshire cream, all to enjoy in the comfort of one’s guest room or furnished guest room terrace

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Steinhauer, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando: “This is the ideal package for guests who are ready to have some fun in the sun, Four Seasons style. There are so many offerings for guests of all ages, and the Experience More package enables our guests to use their Resort credit for a variety of indulgences, such as a gourmet dinner at Capa, golf on the Tom Fazio course, or a pool cabana for the day. Our Resort offerings will ensure the whole family has an amazing getaway.”