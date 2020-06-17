Marvel Releases New “Ms. Marvel in Late Spring” Online Story Celebrating Essential Workers

Marvel.com has released a new written story called Ms. Marvel in Late Spring that celebrates essential workers.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has released a new Marvel Tales online story called Ms. Marvel in Late Spring.
- The story is written by one of Ms. Marvel’s co-creators, G. Willow Wilson.
- Late Spring features Kamala Khan standing in solidarity with essential workers everywhere.
- The story features art by Nico Leon, colors by Ian Herring, and letters by Joe Sabino.
- In addition to the written story, fans can enjoy it as an audio podcast episode read by G. Willow Wilson.
- The episode can be heard as part of This Week in Marvel.