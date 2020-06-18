Modified EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Starts July 15th

Disney World just announced some modifications to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which includes an early start on July 15th.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT’s biggest festival, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, will have its longest run in 2020 with a start date of July 15th and an end date to be determined in the Fall.

The festival will include over 20 marketplace destinations like Hawaii, Hops & Barley, and Islands of the Caribbean.

Decor and merchandise from the Flower & Garden Festival, which was cut short earlier this year, will stick around throughout the Food & Wine Festival, including the newest topiary, Remy from Ratatouille .

. Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak scavenger hunt also returns and more merchandise news will be announced after the festival begins.

Among the changes to the festival this year is the loss of the “Eat to the Beat Concert Series” due to the need for social distancing.

The American Gardens Theater will instead play host to EPCOT performers like Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors.