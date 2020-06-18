Modified EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Starts July 15th

Disney World just announced some modifications to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which includes an early start on July 15th.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT’s biggest festival, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, will have its longest run in 2020 with a start date of July 15th and an end date to be determined in the Fall.
- The festival will include over 20 marketplace destinations like Hawaii, Hops & Barley, and Islands of the Caribbean.
- Decor and merchandise from the Flower & Garden Festival, which was cut short earlier this year, will stick around throughout the Food & Wine Festival, including the newest topiary, Remy from Ratatouille.
- Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak scavenger hunt also returns and more merchandise news will be announced after the festival begins.
- Among the changes to the festival this year is the loss of the “Eat to the Beat Concert Series” due to the need for social distancing.
- The American Gardens Theater will instead play host to EPCOT performers like Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors.
