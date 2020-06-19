Loungefly Debuts Stitch Shoppe Disney Fashion Line For All Women on June 20th

Loungefly is kicking off a new line of accessible fashion for women called Stitch Shoppe on Saturday, June 20th.
What’s Happening:
- Loungefly, a division of Funko known for its licensed handbags and backpacks, is debuting a new fashion line for every woman called Stitch Shoppe.
- The collection will debut on Saturday, June 20th, at 9:00 am PT on Loungefly.com and UniqueVintage.com.
- Stitch Shoppe features high-quality and luxe fabrics, universally flattering silhouettes, and fun mix-and-match patterns.
- Sizes range from Small to 4XL.
- The line was designed and produced with the 80% of American women who wear size 14 and above in mind.
- The debut collection includes limited edition fashions, pins that match, and mouse ears.
- You can see all of the collection below.
