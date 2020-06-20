Hulu Hosting First PrideFest Event on June 28th With Virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

Hulu is celebrating Pride Month with their first virtual PrideFest on June 28th featuring DJ sets, dance performances, and cultural conversations from LGBTQ+ and ally entertainers and athletes.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is keeping the spirit of Pride Month alive and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march with their first virtual PrideFest.
- The event will take place on June 28th, promising “An immersive digital experience that will allow users to virtually connect and enjoy exclusive music, dance, and spoken word performances and programming throughout the day.”
- The event is open to anyone, even if they’re not a Hulu subscriber, and will be available at www.hulupridefest.com.
- Guests can create their own avatar in “The Green Room,” which includes drag wigs and outfits themed to Hulu shows ferris wheels (Love, Victor), crowns and swords (The Bravest Knight), “Bonkers” the dog (Shrill), and basketballs (Defining Moments with Ozy: Jason Collins).
- “The Main Stage” is the place to view Hulu content and interact with talent in a live festival environment.
- Visitors can plant virtual flowers in the community garden with inspiring or supportive messages.
- The event also includes fundraising opportunities for the ACLU, an organization that fights for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.
- Hulu’s year-round LGBTQ+ hub will feature new episodes of its exclusive series, Defining Moments, featuring POSE actress and advocate Dominique Jackson and Jason Collins.
- Love, Victor, another Hulu Original Series, debuted on June 17th.
Hulu PrideFest Lineup:
- DJ sets from artists like Coco & Breezy who will premiere a brand new single “Convo” (out 6/26)
- Musical performances by singer/songwriter Daya, Alex Newell (Glee) and VINCINT,
- A spoken word session by Lee Mokobe and a dance performance on the “History of Voguing” by House of Ebony.
- “Out in Sports” panel with U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, transgender boxer Pat Manuel, and Jason Collins, the first openly gay active player in one of the four major sports leagues.