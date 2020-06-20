Hulu Hosting First PrideFest Event on June 28th With Virtual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

Hulu is celebrating Pride Month with their first virtual PrideFest on June 28th featuring DJ sets, dance performances, and cultural conversations from LGBTQ+ and ally entertainers and athletes.

What’s Happening:

Hulu

The event will take place on June 28th, promising “An immersive digital experience that will allow users to virtually connect and enjoy exclusive music, dance, and spoken word performances and programming throughout the day.”

The event is open to anyone, even if they’re not a Hulu subscriber, and will be available at www.hulupridefest.com

Guests can create their own avatar in “The Green Room,” which includes drag wigs and outfits themed to Hulu shows ferris wheels ( Love, Victor ), crowns and swords ( The Bravest Knight ), “Bonkers” the dog ( Shrill ), and basketballs ( Defining Moments with Ozy: Jason Collins ).

Visitors can plant virtual flowers in the community garden with inspiring or supportive messages.

The event also includes fundraising opportunities for the ACLU, an organization that fights for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

Hulu’s year-round LGBTQ+ hub will feature new episodes of its exclusive series, Defining Moments , featuring POSE actress and advocate Dominique Jackson and Jason Collins.

, featuring actress and advocate Dominique Jackson and Jason Collins. Love, Victor, another Hulu Original Series, debuted on June 17th.

Hulu PrideFest Lineup: