Be Our Guest to Offer Exclusively Table Service Meals for Lunch and Dinner

With all the changes coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, whether it be in the attractions, the hotels, or the shops, and even the restaurants, you can expect to see many differences. One of these changes is occurring at the super-popular Be Our Guest restaurant at the Magic Kingdom.

Be Our Guest Restaurant has been a fan-favorite since the Beast opened his massive castle gates to visitors during the Magic Kingdom

In the restaurant, guests can feast on French-inspired fare that is counter-service for breakfast and lunch, before the restaurant becomes a table-service restaurant for dinner.

Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether they are enjoying lunch or dinner, guests will experience an atmosphere made for memories.

Be Our Guest offers 3 meticulously imagineered dining areas, each designed to immerse our Guests in the heartwarming mystery and romance of Beauty and the Beast: The Grand Ballroom – Go for baroque in this magnificent ballroom with its high, domed ceiling, chandeliers and snow-laced Gothic arches. The West Wing – Dine in the Beast’s mysterious West Wing study—if you dare—and perhaps you’ll even spy his enchanted rose. The Castle Gallery – Get swept up in the romance of Belle’s private library, and inspired by the larger-than-life figures of Belle and Beast dancing.

To assist Guest planning efforts, Disney is expanding table-service dining reservation times at Be Our Guest Restaurant while also maintaining appropriate physical distancing in the location.

Beginning July 11, Be Our Guest Restaurant will offer exclusively table-service dining and will be open for lunch and dinner.