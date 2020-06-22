Disney Shutting Down Disney English Learning Centers in China

After having to close down their Disney English learning centers in China back in January due to COVID-19, The Walt Disney Company has made the decision not to reopen those learning centers, according to Shine.

Disney English, which was created by The Walt Disney Company in October 2008, is an English-language learning school with centers in six cities throughout China.

The program used a specially-created curriculum to instruct children the way they learn best; through stories, songs, characters, and above all, fun.

Disney had 26 learning centers across China, including 10 in Shanghai and reportedly attracted more than 100,000 learners aged between 2 and 12.

Operations were suspended in January due to COVID-19 and the program began offering online classes in March as a temporary measure.

Disney has said parents can apply for refunds from the program from June 26 to July 21.

