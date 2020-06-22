Disney Shutting Down Disney English Learning Centers in China

After having to close down their Disney English learning centers in China back in January due to COVID-19, The Walt Disney Company has made the decision not to reopen those learning centers, according to Shine.
- Disney English, which was created by The Walt Disney Company in October 2008, is an English-language learning school with centers in six cities throughout China.
- The program used a specially-created curriculum to instruct children the way they learn best; through stories, songs, characters, and above all, fun.
- Disney had 26 learning centers across China, including 10 in Shanghai and reportedly attracted more than 100,000 learners aged between 2 and 12.
- Operations were suspended in January due to COVID-19 and the program began offering online classes in March as a temporary measure.
- Disney has said parents can apply for refunds from the program from June 26 to July 21.
- To learn more about Disney English, check out the video below:
What they’re saying:
- Mahesh Samat, Executive Vice President, The Walt Disney Company: “Over the past few years, we have noticed a shift in consumer preferences toward online learning experiences and this trend has been accelerated by the global pandemic as families are hesitant to resume in-person supplemental learning classes. After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not reopen the centers. We are ensuring that each family of a Disney English learner is refunded accordingly, and we are taking care of each and every one of our affected cast members. “