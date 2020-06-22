LeBron James’ ESPN Special “The Decision” to be Subject of New Episode of Docuseries “Backstory”

by | Jun 22, 2020 9:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Ten years ago, ESPN aired The Decision, a controversial live prime time special in which NBA free agent LeBron James announced he would leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and join forces with Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat. The criticism of James and ESPN was immediate, harsh and widespread. That special will be examined in the new episode of Backstory, the ESPN documentary series featuring the investigative reporting of three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Don Van Natta, Jr.

  • The behind-the-scenes developments that led to The Decision, the far-reaching consequences of the telecast and its legacy for a new era of player empowerment will all be featured in the docuseries.
  • The series brings new reporting and fresh perspectives to some of the most intriguing stories and characters in sports history.
  • Backstory: The Decision premieres Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the July 8, 2010, airing of the polarizing yet ground-breaking announcement that remains the most-watched studio show in ESPN history with nearly 10 million viewers.
  • With James now one of the most powerful voices in sports, and particularly outspoken on matters of racial and social justice, Backstory: The Decision reveals how the live special developed into what it became and examines its profound influence over the past decade.
  • In doing his reporting for Backstory, Van Natta learned new details and information that will be revealed in the one-hour program, including:
    • The original idea for The Decision came from a surprising source not connected to either James or ESPN.
    • The show actually started taking shape months earlier than previously known.
    • Former NBA Commissioner David Stern urged ESPN to cancel the show and former ESPN president John Skipper says Stern was concerned the show would extend too much power to one player.
    • The preparation James did for The Decision in the hours leading up to the broadcast.
  • The episode features candid interviews with Skipper, who greenlit The Decision in June 2010 as ESPN’s head of content at the time, and former ESPN executive Keith Clinkscales, whom Skipper charged with overseeing the project.
  • Van Natta also sheds new light on what fans and media critics have wondered about for 10 years, including what events led to James’ infamous “I’m going to take my talents to South Beach … “ line that he said nearly a half-hour into the show.
  • Among others interviewed on camera:
    • Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of two bestselling books on LeBron James.
    • Michael Wilbon, co-host of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and NBA studio analyst.
    • Vince Doria, former ESPN vice president and director of news.
    • Chris Broussard, NBA Insider for ESPN at the time of The Decision and current analyst for Fox Sports.
    • Scott Raab, the author of two books on LeBron James.
    • Bomani Jones, ESPN commentator.
  • The June 28 debut of Backstory: The Decision will mark 11 consecutive Sunday nights of original content premiering on ESPN.
  • There will also be multiple re-airs on ESPN networks.
    • After its initial airing, the program will re-air at 11 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App. It will eventually be available to stream on ESPN+.
  • Backstory debuted in August of 2019 with “Serena vs. The Umpire,” followed in January of this year with “Banned for Life*.”
  • Subjects and airdates for additional episodes of Backstory will be announced later.

What they’re saying:

  • Don Van Natta, Jr.: “Our new Backstory episode explores the unlikely way The Decision was created, the reasons why it was done despite the risks and the tensions about it behind the scenes. And despite all the criticism that LeBron James and ESPN received, the one-hour show had a far-reaching impact on LeBron and his inner circle while beginning a trend of star athletes telling their own stories through their own media and production companies. LeBron’s experience on The Decision was the launching pad for his own shows sold to multiple networks and helped him sharpen his voice on a wide array of important issues beyond the basketball court.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed