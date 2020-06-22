New Trailer for “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” Debuts Ahead of June 26th Premiere

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming six-episode documentary series, Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2, which premieres on Friday, June 26.

What’s Happening:

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a 6-part series to reveal what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. As never before in its near-century-long history, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.

The six-episode production will take a look at what goes into making a Disney film. From art and story to music and acting, each Disney movie requires collaboration, imagination, and a little bit of fun.

The series follows director/writer/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) and the talented artists and technicians of Disney Animation as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is also scheduled to be a part of the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival

is also scheduled to be a part of the Alex got a sneak peek of the series coming to the streaming service later this week, and you can read his review here.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 debuts on Disney+ on Friday, June 26th.