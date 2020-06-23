Disney Music Emporium Celebrates Birthday with 30% Off Sale on June 24th and New Vinyl Releases

The Disney Music Emporium is having a Birthday Blowout One Day Sale on Wednesday, June 24th, including the launch of several new products.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Music Emporium celebrates its 6th birthday with a special one-day sale on June 24th.
- Shoppers can save 30% off all products during the sale by using discount code DMEDAY at checkout.
- Disney will also debut four new vinyl releases on June 24th. The new releases include:
- Pocahontas vinyl picture disc
- Disney Ultimate Hits, Vol. 2
- Children’s Favorites with Mickey and Pals
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker vinyl picture disc