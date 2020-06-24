Disneyland Paris Extends Current Disney Ambassador Term Through 2021

by | Jun 24, 2020 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Earlier today, Disneyland Paris revealed they are extending the terms of their Ambassador team through 2021.

What’s happening: 

  • Disneyland Paris has announced they are extending the term of their current Ambassador team through 2021.
  • The Resort will continue their recruitment process throughout the year and will select a new Ambassador team to start on January 1, 2022.
  • Generally, Disney Ambassador teams serve two year terms.
  • Joana Afonso Santiago and Giona Prevete currently serve as the Disneyland Paris Ambassador team.

  • This summer, Joana will be stepping away from her Ambassador role to pursue new adventures in her personal life and career outside of Disneyland Paris.
  • Giona will continue to serve as Disneyland Paris Ambassador during the extension of the global program until January 1, 2022 and keep on representing the spirit of Disney.
  • At this time Disney’s other resorts have not announced if they’ll be extending the terms for their Ambassador teams.

Joana’s and Giona’s Ambassador Journey:

Disneyland Paris shared a video highlighting some big moments for the Ambassadors during the last two years.

What they’re saying: 

  • Disneyland Paris on Joana Afonso Santiago: “We thank her for her commitment and engagement to drive the Ambassador Program and wish her the best for her new adventures. She will always remain a part of the Disney Ambassador family.”
  • Disneyland Paris about the Ambassadors: We couldn’t be prouder of how our current Ambassador teams continue to represent the spirit of Disney in the midst of challenging times for us all.

About Disney Ambassadors:

  • “Our Global Disney Ambassador teams serve as the official representatives of Cast Members around the world. They share our stories, give back to our communities, and extend the magic beyond the berms of our parks and resorts. They exemplify what it means to be a part of the Disney family, and in times like these, their positivity and optimism help lift spirits and keep the Disney magic alive for our Cast and Guests.”

 

 

 

 
 
