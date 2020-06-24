Hulu Previews 2021 Return of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Season 4 Teaser

With many shakeups to the 2020 film and series calendar, Hulu is reminding audiences that there’s more story to tell for their original series The Handmaid’s Tale. Today, the streamer shared a teaser for the upcoming fourth season set to debut in 2021.

What’s happening:

Hulu has shared an intense new teaser for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale

The teaser shows many favorite characters and key players are back and ready to fight for and against human freedoms.

The series is set to return in 2021 although no premiere date has been announced.

About the series:

“Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values'. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.”