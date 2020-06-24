Mayhem Ensues in Disney+ Trailer for “Muppets Now”

If 2020 somehow hasn’t brought enough mayhem into the world, there’s more coming! But this time it’s a good kind of crazy as the beloved Muppets head to Disney+ with an all-new unscripted series Muppets Now. Disney shared the official trailer giving audiences a sneak peek at what to expect from the gang.

What’s happening:

This morning, Disney+ shared the official trailer for the upcoming unscripted series Muppets Now on their YouTube channel.

on their YouTube channel. In true Muppet fashion, the trailer features Kermit the Frog about to give a rundown of the series when Joe (who appears to be an otter) from the Legal department crashes the clip to limit what’s allowed to be revealed.

Even with Joe’s restrictions there’s no doubt that the show will be a blast and will include plenty of celebrity guests stars. Take a look:

About Muppets Now:

In a true first for the studio, Muppets Now is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends.

is an unscripted series filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppets throws at him.

Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous.

with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

The series is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films.