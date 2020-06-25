PEOPLE Online Host Cast Reunion with Stars of “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century”

by | Jun 25, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Cetus-lupeedus! The cast of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century have reunited via Zoom call to chat about their 21-year-old movie. PEOPLE gathered Kirsten Storms and two of her fellow actors to discuss the Disney Channel Original Movie that was out of this world!

What’s happening:

  • A growing trend among those of us social distancing is finding delight in celebrity runion videos.
  • Cast members from fan favorite shows have been coming together to video chat and reminisce about the shows and movies that started or defined their careers.  

  • Moderated by Michele Corriston, PEOPLE Online recently spoke with three cast members from the Disney Channel Original Movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.
  • Attending this Zoom session were:
    • Kirsten Storms who played Zenon
    • Gregory Smith who starred as Greg, Zenon’s Earthbound crush
    • Phillip Rhys who was the rock star Proto Zoa
  • Check out the full discussion below:

What they’re saying:

  • Kirsten Storms on her showing the movie to her 6 year-old daughter: "Obviously, she was a little young to understand the storyline, but she was really excited to see me on TV, because she'd not seen me in anything before. We did clear up some confusion about the fact that I wasn't really Zenon in real life. She thought when I left her, I went to be Zenon."
  • Gregory Smith on filming at his high school: "It was such a fun shoot. I remember we all kind of hung out together. Because we shot it at my high school during the summer break, they let all a bunch of my friends be extras. So in all those scenes, that's all the kids that I palled around with growing up."
  • Phillip Rhys on learning the dance moves to ‘Supernova Girl:’ "I'm not much of a dancer. I had two left feet. So I was trying to remember the song that I had just been given, plus these dance moves. If you look at the video, you see the band are dancing, and I'm just really going to the left, to the right, doing a lot of pointing."
  • Kirsten Storms on being Zenon: “I had so much fun playing that part and it remains for me one of the best times of my life, so I look back on that with the fondest memories.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed