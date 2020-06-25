PEOPLE Online Host Cast Reunion with Stars of “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century”

Cetus-lupeedus! The cast of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century have reunited via Zoom call to chat about their 21-year-old movie. PEOPLE gathered Kirsten Storms and two of her fellow actors to discuss the Disney Channel Original Movie that was out of this world!

A growing trend among those of us social distancing is finding delight in celebrity runion videos.

Cast members from fan favorite shows have been coming together to video chat and reminisce about the shows and movies that started or defined their careers.

Attending this Zoom session were: Kirsten Storms who played Zenon Gregory Smith who starred as Greg, Zenon’s Earthbound crush Phillip Rhys who was the rock star Proto Zoa

Kirsten Storms on her showing the movie to her 6 year-old daughter: "Obviously, she was a little young to understand the storyline, but she was really excited to see me on TV, because she'd not seen me in anything before. We did clear up some confusion about the fact that I wasn't really Zenon in real life. She thought when I left her, I went to be Zenon."

Gregory Smith on filming at his high school: "It was such a fun shoot. I remember we all kind of hung out together. Because we shot it at my high school during the summer break, they let all a bunch of my friends be extras. So in all those scenes, that's all the kids that I palled around with growing up."

Phillip Rhys on learning the dance moves to 'Supernova Girl:' "I'm not much of a dancer. I had two left feet. So I was trying to remember the song that I had just been given, plus these dance moves. If you look at the video, you see the band are dancing, and I'm just really going to the left, to the right, doing a lot of pointing."

Kirsten Storms on being Zenon: "I had so much fun playing that part and it remains for me one of the best times of my life, so I look back on that with the fondest memories."