Walt Disney World Releases Information Ahead of Opening Disney Park Pass Reservation System to Annual Passholders Tomorrow

by | Jun 25, 2020 4:54 PM Pacific Time

We are literal hours away from the highly-anticipated opening of the Disney Park Pass reservation system to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. As such, we have some important information about the new system to share.

What’s Happening:

  • As you may know, the Disney Park Pass system will be available to all Annual Passholders tomorrow and other existing ticket holders on Sunday.
  • Disney does not plan to open new availability at a specific pre-announced time of day.
  • When the system opens, all Passholders will be eligible to make theme park reservations for up to three days at a time. Or, Annual Passholders staying at select Disney Resort or other select hotels with valid theme park admission will be eligible to make theme park reservations for each day of their stay(s). For example, if an Annual Passholder has three five-night reservations, they will be able to hold up to 15 theme park reservations at one time.
  • Disney will be implementing virtual waiting rooms as needed to manage the high volume of guests looking to make park reservations for their upcoming visits. It is anticipated that many Passholders and Guests will begin making their park reservations right away, so wait times may be longer earlier in the day.
  • Here are a few helpful reminders for those looking to make park reservations:
    • Ensure your ticket or Annual Pass is linked to your My Disney Experience account for each member of your travel party.
    • Please be sure you are searching for available park days within the valid use period of your ticket or Annual Pass. You can view your valid use period under Tickets and Passes in My Disney Experience. All reservations are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.
    • Contact the Disney Reservation Center via phone or online chat if these tips do not resolve the issue. Please note that we are experiencing a high call and chat volume at this time.

  • Disney has recognized that the theme park reservations will change the way many Passholders prefer to enjoy their pass. With that in mind, they are offering alternative options to help Passholders manage their pass, including an additional one month extension to passes that will automatically be processed and visible in My Disney Experience accounts in October 2020.
  • Weekday Select, Theme Park Select, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier Passholders will also have the opportunity to register for a special preview at Magic Kingdom Park or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on July 9 or 10. Email invitations with additional preview registration details will be sent out soon.

