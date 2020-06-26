Disney Presents the First LEGO League Global Innovation Awards with Imagineer Guest Speakers

by | Jun 26, 2020 12:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney will present the 10th annual Global Innovation Awards on Saturday, June 27th, at 11:00 am ET on Twitch with guest speakers from Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

  • The First LEGO League Global Innovation Awards will be presented by Disney on Saturday, June 27th, at 11:00 am ET.
  • Twenty semi-finalist FIRST LEGO teams will be recognized for their “City Shaper” innovations.
  • Guest speakers include Imagineers Scott Trowbridge and Margaret Kerrison, who will dive into the design and creation of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during a live Q&A session.
  • Fans can tune in to the live event on Twitch.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort Home Plan Your Trip DL Resort News Restaurants and Dining Today at the Resort Tickets & Annual Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney
Places to Stay Grand Californian Hotel Disneyland Hotel Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events Disneyland After Dark  Food & Wine Festival All Special Events
Walt Disney World Home Plan Your Trip WDW News Restaurants and Dining Today at WDW Tickets & Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney's Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom
Water Parks Blizzard Beach Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks Disney Springs BoardWalk Mini Golf Recreation
Places to Stay Disney Resorts & Campground Swan Hotel by Starwood Dolphin Hotel by Starwood Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Disney After Hours runDisney  All Special Events
All Disney Parks All Disney Park News All Disney Park Project Tracker Disneyland Paris Resort All Disneyland Paris News Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times Disneyland Paris Project Tracker Tokyo Disney Resort All Tokyo Disney Resort News Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line News Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disney Resort News Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker Other Disney Resort News Disney's Aulani Resort Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times Universal Studios Florida Resort News Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News SeaWorld SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times SeaWorld News Other Theme Park News Legoland Florida Resort Knott's Berry Farm Evermore Park
Movies Movies Home Movie News On the Small Screen Disney+ ABC TV  Freeform FX Hulu Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies Mulan The New Mutants Black Widow More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies Onward The Call of the Wild Downhill
Disney News All Disney News Disney Corporate News
More Stuff Disney Games Played Online Disney Quizzes Reviews Laughing Place Podcast Who's The Bossk? Podcast Laughing Place Press Discussion Boards
More Disney Star Wars Marvel Disney Theatrical Disney Consumer Products Disney Interactive Disney Books D23 ESPN
Subscribe Join Our Email List
Follow Facebook YouTube Twitter Instagram RSS Feed