Disney Presents the First LEGO League Global Innovation Awards with Imagineer Guest Speakers

Disney will present the 10th annual Global Innovation Awards on Saturday, June 27th, at 11:00 am ET on Twitch with guest speakers from Walt Disney Imagineering.
What’s Happening:
- The First LEGO League Global Innovation Awards will be presented by Disney on Saturday, June 27th, at 11:00 am ET.
- Twenty semi-finalist FIRST LEGO teams will be recognized for their “City Shaper” innovations.
- Guest speakers include Imagineers Scott Trowbridge and Margaret Kerrison, who will dive into the design and creation of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during a live Q&A session.
- Fans can tune in to the live event on Twitch.