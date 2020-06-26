ESPN to Air “NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release” Special Tonight

by | Jun 26, 2020 12:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ESPN will televise NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release presented by Mountain Dew tonight, Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The one-hour show will reveal the game matchups and the national television schedule for the NBA seeding games.

  • The show features ESPN’s NBA Countdown team, including host Maria Taylor, analyst Jalen Rose and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, in studio.
  • Analysts Paul Pierce and Jay Williams will appear remotely.
  • In addition to the schedule reveal, NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release will include expert analysis from the NBA Countdown team and an essay on the fight for social justice by Howard Bryant.
  • The crew will also discuss what life will be like for NBA players on and off the court at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA show, will air special pre- and post-NBA schedule release shows on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms.
  • The pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and the post-show starts at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Cassidy Hubbarth hosts Hoop Streams with analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan.

Remaining Season and Playoffs:

  • The 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference.
  • Each participating team plays eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.
  • At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the NBA Playoffs for that conference.
  • The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage.  
  • Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round.  
  • The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than October 13.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort Home Plan Your Trip DL Resort News Restaurants and Dining Today at the Resort Tickets & Annual Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney
Places to Stay Grand Californian Hotel Disneyland Hotel Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events Disneyland After Dark  Food & Wine Festival All Special Events
Walt Disney World Home Plan Your Trip WDW News Restaurants and Dining Today at WDW Tickets & Passes Park Hours Parking / Transportation Refurb Schedule Live Wait Times Live Character Meet & Greet Times Monthly Wait Time Averages Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney's Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom
Water Parks Blizzard Beach Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks Disney Springs BoardWalk Mini Golf Recreation
Places to Stay Disney Resorts & Campground Swan Hotel by Starwood Dolphin Hotel by Starwood Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Disney After Hours runDisney  All Special Events
All Disney Parks All Disney Park News All Disney Park Project Tracker Disneyland Paris Resort All Disneyland Paris News Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times Disneyland Paris Project Tracker Tokyo Disney Resort All Tokyo Disney Resort News Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line News Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disney Resort News Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker Other Disney Resort News Disney's Aulani Resort Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times Universal Studios Florida Resort News Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News SeaWorld SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times SeaWorld News Other Theme Park News Legoland Florida Resort Knott's Berry Farm Evermore Park
Movies Movies Home Movie News On the Small Screen Disney+ ABC TV  Freeform FX Hulu Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies Mulan The New Mutants Black Widow More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies Onward The Call of the Wild Downhill
Disney News All Disney News Disney Corporate News
More Stuff Disney Games Played Online Disney Quizzes Reviews Laughing Place Podcast Who's The Bossk? Podcast Laughing Place Press Discussion Boards
More Disney Star Wars Marvel Disney Theatrical Disney Consumer Products Disney Interactive Disney Books D23 ESPN
Subscribe Join Our Email List
Follow Facebook YouTube Twitter Instagram RSS Feed