Essence Festival of Culture to Host a Pixar “Soul” Panel on June 27th

Essence Festival of Culture is hosting a virtual panel about the upcoming Pixar film Soul on June 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar fans can learn more about the next Pixar film, Soul, on June 27th through the Essence Festival of Culture Virtual Experience.
- The presentation will be held on Saturday, June 27th, at 6:40 pm ET.
- The panel will include Co-Directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, Producer Dana Murray, Jazz Composer Jon Batiste, and Consultant Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole.
- To experience the presentation, users will need to RSVP for Week 1 at Essence.com.
- Soul is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 20th, 2020.