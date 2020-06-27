Park Pass Reservation Tips for Guests With Tickets Who Don’t Have a Resort Reservation or Annual Pass

by | Jun 27, 2020 7:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Walt Disney World will open the Park Pass Reservation System to all Guests that already have theme park tickets valid in 2020 on June 28th. Here is some helpful information for Guests attempting to make reservations.

Reminders for Ticket Holders:

  • Existing ticket holders will be able to make reservations for the number of days of valid theme park admission.
  • Disney has automatically extended the expiration dates on tickets that would’ve expired during the resort’s closure through September 26th, 2021, which includes remaining days on a partially used multi-day ticket.
  • Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through September 30, 2020.
  • The reservation system is limited to one park per day.
  • Guests with Park Hopper add-ons are eligible to choose from one of the following resolutions:
    • Ticket Extension: Guests can take advantage of the automatic extension through September 26th, 2021, to wait and see if park hopping resumes in the future.
    • Ticket Modification: Guests can call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639 or their travel agent to discuss modifying their tickets to remove the Park Hopper add-on..
    • Ticket Cancellation: Guests can call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 566-4985 or their travel agent to cancel their tickets.
  • Ensure your ticket is linked to your My Disney Experience account for each member of your travel party.
  • Disney anticipates that the Park Pass Reservation System will be very busy early in the morning and asks Guests to remain patient as they try to secure their passes.
  • Select parks have already run out of Park Pass Reservations on select days when the system opened up to Guests with resort reservations and Annual Passholders.
  • Click here for more information about new policies at Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed