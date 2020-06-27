Park Pass Reservation Tips for Guests With Tickets Who Don’t Have a Resort Reservation or Annual Pass

Walt Disney World will open the Park Pass Reservation System to all Guests that already have theme park tickets valid in 2020 on June 28th. Here is some helpful information for Guests attempting to make reservations.

Reminders for Ticket Holders:

Existing ticket holders will be able to make reservations for the number of days of valid theme park admission.

Disney has automatically extended the expiration dates on tickets that would’ve expired during the resort’s closure through September 26th, 2021, which includes remaining days on a partially used multi-day ticket.

Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets may be used through September 30, 2020.

The reservation system is limited to one park per day.

Guests with Park Hopper add-ons are eligible to choose from one of the following resolutions: Ticket Extension: Guests can take advantage of the automatic extension through September 26th, 2021, to wait and see if park hopping resumes in the future. Ticket Modification: Guests can call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639 or their travel agent to discuss modifying their tickets to remove the Park Hopper add-on.. Ticket Cancellation: Guests can call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 566-4985 or their travel agent to cancel their tickets.

Ensure your ticket is linked to your My Disney Experience account for each member of your travel party.

Disney anticipates that the Park Pass Reservation System will be very busy early in the morning

Select parks have already run out of Park Pass Reservations on select days when the system opened up to Guests with resort reservations and Annual Passholders.

