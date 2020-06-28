Disney+ to Premiere Beyoncé’s Visual Album “Black Is King” on July 31st

Disney+ will premiere a visual album from Beyoncé called Black Is King on July 31st with a trailer available now.
What’s Happening:
- Beyoncé has written, directed, and produced a visual album called Black Is King, which will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31st.
- The film is based on music from her album, The Lion King: The Gift and arrives just in time to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the album.
- Songs from the album included in the film are “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl.”
- Featured artists from the album will appear in the film.
- Black Is King reimagines lessons from The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens searching for their own crown.
- The visuals celebrate Black resilience and culture, a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs.
- Black Is King is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, record label, and management firm.