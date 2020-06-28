Disney+ to Premiere Beyoncé’s Visual Album “Black Is King” on July 31st

Disney+ will premiere a visual album from Beyoncé called Black Is King on July 31st with a trailer available now.

What’s Happening:

Beyoncé has written, directed, and produced a visual album called Black Is King, which will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31st.

and arrives just in time to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the album. Songs from the album included in the film are “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl.”

Featured artists from the album will appear in the film.

The film reimagines lessons from The Lion King for today's young kings and queens searching for their own crown. The visuals celebrate Black resilience and culture, a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs.

Black Is King is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, record label, and management firm.