EPIC Entertainment Group Cancels Dark Harbor and Dark Horizon Events for 2020 Haunt Season

EPIC Entertainment Group, who you might know as the creators and operators of “Dark” halloween haunts on both coasts, have announced that they will not be opening their seasonal haunt events this year.

What’s Happening:

EPIC Entertainment Group, who are known for putting on the seasonal Halloween Haunt Events Dark Harbor and Dark Horizon have announced today that the two popular venues will not be opening for Halloween this year.

Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor usually takes place at the location of the permanently docked ship in Long Beach, CA. The event proved so popular that they opened another in Orlando, Dark Horizon: Point of No Return.

Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary was originally set to return on September 26th, and Dark Horizon in Orlando had no official start date.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coming months surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, EPIC Entertainment Group has ultimately decided to cancel the two events this year.

What They’re Saying: