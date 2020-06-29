Make Palo-Style Chocolate Souffles at Home With Recipe from Disney Cruise Line

by | Jun 29, 2020 4:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

If you’ve ever been on a journey with Disney Cruise Line, we can just mention the word “souffle” and you’ll immediately be taken back to your experience at Palo, the upscale dining experience aboard the ships where half way through your meal you’re asked how many of these delicious treats you’d like for dessert. Today, the Disney Parks Blog has been nice enough to share the recipe for the chocolate version of this delicious dessert so that we can (attempt to) make it at home!

What’s Happening:

  • Now more than ever, many of us are looking for ways to bring the magic of Disney into our home, and today Disney is showcasing one of the greatest fan favorites of the Disney Cruise Line – Palo!  
  • The Italian-inspired Palo restaurant aboard each Disney ship offers a superlative dining experience reserved exclusively for adults. Guests are invited to indulge in a menu of delectable modern Italian cuisine, coupled with a sophisticated atmosphere and superior service. But while Palo may be reserved for adults, here is a way to bring a taste of this experience to the entire family – make your own chocolate soufflé at home!  

  • Palo Chocolate Soufflé
    • Serves 6
    • Ingredients
      • 3 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing the soufflé cups
      • 6 tablespoons sugar, plus more for dusting the soufflé cups
      • 1 cup milk
      • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
      • 3 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa
      • 2 ounces (2/3 cup) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, melted
      • 4 eggs, separated
      • Vanilla Sauce (recipe follows)
    • Directions
      • Preheat oven to 350°F.
      • Set a full kettle of water on to boil.
      • Butter six 4-ounce soufflé cups and coat with sugar; set aside.
      • Bring the milk to a boil in a small saucepan. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cocoa to the butter and beat with a whisk to a smooth, paste-like consistency. Reduce heat and cook for 1 minute.
      • Slowly add the hot milk, whisking until smooth, then blend in melted chocolate. Let cool for 5 minutes, then stir in egg yolks.
      • Beat egg whites in a separate bowl until frothy. Slowly add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until stiff, glossy peaks form. Stir a heaping spoonful of egg whites into the chocolate, then fold in the remaining whites just until combined.
      • Pour the batter into prepared soufflé cups. Place cups in a large baking dish and add enough boiling water to reach halfway the sides of the soufflé cups.
      • Bake for 20 minutes. Serve immediately, with warm vanilla sauce.
  • Vanilla Sauce 
    • Ingredients
      • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
      • 1/4 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
      • 3 tablespoons sugar
      • 2 small egg yolks
    • Directions
      • Bring cream and vanilla bean to a low boil in a saucepan over medium heat.
      • Combine sugar and egg yolks.
      • Add 2 spoonfuls of boiling cream to egg mixture and stir well, then pour back into the remaining cream and continue to cook over low heat, stirring constantly for 3 to 4 minutes.
  • Of course, the dining experience at Palo doesn’t end with the fine cuisine. Palo is also home to a robust menu of adult beverages, including inventive cocktails and classic reserve wines. The restaurant’s wine list, with 99 percent Italian wines, includes about 90 labels from all regions of Italy, including a sparkling Prosecco, a lush red Barolo made just for Palo, and some of the best Super Tuscans. 
  • One of the favorite beverages at Palo, especially paired with brunch, is the restaurant’s signature Balsamic Grande cocktail. This refreshing drink features vodka, a splash of 5-year-old balsamic vinegar and fresh muddled strawberries. Check out this video to see how you can make it at home.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed