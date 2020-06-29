Make Palo-Style Chocolate Souffles at Home With Recipe from Disney Cruise Line

If you’ve ever been on a journey with Disney Cruise Line, we can just mention the word “souffle” and you’ll immediately be taken back to your experience at Palo, the upscale dining experience aboard the ships where half way through your meal you’re asked how many of these delicious treats you’d like for dessert. Today, the Disney Parks Blog has been nice enough to share the recipe for the chocolate version of this delicious dessert so that we can (attempt to) make it at home!

What’s Happening:

Now more than ever, many of us are looking for ways to bring the magic of Disney into our home, and today Disney is showcasing one of the greatest fan favorites of the Disney Cruise Line – Palo!

The Italian-inspired Palo restaurant aboard each Disney ship offers a superlative dining experience reserved exclusively for adults. Guests are invited to indulge in a menu of delectable modern Italian cuisine, coupled with a sophisticated atmosphere and superior service. But while Palo may be reserved for adults, here is a way to bring a taste of this experience to the entire family – make your own chocolate soufflé at home!