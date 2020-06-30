Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver’s “Keep Cooking and Carry On” Coming to Hulu

Production and distribution company Fremantle as inked a deal with Hulu for the US carriage of celebrity chef Jamie Olvier’s new show Keep Cooking and Carry On, according to Variety.

Keep Cooking and Carry On will debut on Hulu on July 27.

will debut on Hulu on July 27. The new show was created during the lockdown as an easy-to-follow cooking show and aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 earlier this year.

Oliver demonstrates to his audience how they can be creative with the ingredients that have at home and with whatever budget they want.

Some of the show’s recipes include: bread pasta from scratch fish pie egg-less brownies

Keep Cooking and Carry On is distributed internationally by Fremantle.

is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The show is commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4’s head of formats and features and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock.

