Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver’s “Keep Cooking and Carry On” Coming to Hulu

Production and distribution company Fremantle as inked a deal with Hulu for the US carriage of celebrity chef Jamie Olvier’s new show Keep Cooking and Carry On, according to Variety.
- Keep Cooking and Carry On will debut on Hulu on July 27.
- The new show was created during the lockdown as an easy-to-follow cooking show and aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 earlier this year.
- Oliver demonstrates to his audience how they can be creative with the ingredients that have at home and with whatever budget they want.
- Some of the show’s recipes include:
- bread
- pasta from scratch
- fish pie
- egg-less brownies
- Keep Cooking and Carry On is distributed internationally by Fremantle.
- The show is commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4’s head of formats and features and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock.
What they’re saying:
- Caroline Kusser, exec VP, co-production and distribution, international, Fremantle: “Given the unique situation that we are experiencing, there has never been a better time to inspire viewers to get creative in the kitchen with Jamie’s fun and simple recipes. It is the perfect addition to Hulu’s extensive catalog of quality British programming.”
- Samantha Beddoes, executive producer at the Jamie Oliver Group: “The series was produced extraordinarily quickly as a direct response to people looking for help in these unprecedented times. People who were looking for useful and practical advice to respond to the fluctuating availability of ingredients as well as inspiration for new ways to cook for the family. Jamie was in exactly the same boat as all of us watching, and his simple and flexible approach to cooking is just what we all need right now.”