SeaWorld Orlando Announces Limited Time Presentation of Fireworks Show for Fourth of July

For a limited time, SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back their nighttime fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July. The park will offer three presentations of “Light Up the Sky” this weekend and have added moree viewing locations and park exits so guests can practice safe social distancing while enjoying the favorite holiday experience.

What’s happening:

SeaWorld Orlando will celebrate Fourth of July with a bang! This weekend the park will host three nights of new physically distant fireworks presentations “Light Up the Sky”

The shows are included with park admission and will be offered on: Friday, July 3 Saturday, July 4 Sunday, July 5

With SeaWorld’s enhanced health and safety measures in place, reservations for July 3-5 are available now and required for park entry.

Reservations can be made by visiting the park’s website Seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations/

Social Distancing and Light Up the Sky

To promote safe physical distancing while still offering incredible views of the fireworks displays around the park, SeaWorld has identified additional viewing locations and added dates to provide more opportunities for guests to safely enjoy the festivities this year.

Spaced seating, increased sanitation, additional park signage and additional staffing will be implemented throughout the park.

Additional exits will also be added for a safe exit from the park at the conclusion of the display.

For detailed information about the safety measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit Seaworld.com

What they’re saying: