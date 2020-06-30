Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates Summertime Fun with Magical Offerings

Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up for a magical summer with exciting entertainment, delicious snacks, character fun and so much more!

What’s happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort will be celebrating the summer season in style with new entertainment, dining experiences, merchandise, and limited time activities.

From July 3, 2020 to August 31, 2020, the entire resort will be immersed in the joyous atmosphere that only summer can bring.

From in-park experiences to fun at the hotels, guests will enjoy unlimited surprises both daytime and nighttime including: Summer Blast Castle Show Duffy’s Splashing Cavalcade Farmer Al’s Splash Around Speciality Summer Menus Limited Time Half-Day Park Tickets New Mickey Mouse Summer Merchandise



Summer Entertainment:

Mickey and his friends are inviting guests to enjoy all the fun of the season with fantastic shows and new looks that are perfect for summer.

The Summer Blast Castle Show will return to the Enchanted Storybook Castle and features beloved characters, performers, dynamic music, and mists of ice-cold water to keep guests cool in the scorching heat.

Duffy and his friends will show off their new summer outfits, and the gang will perform the fan favorite Duffy’s Splashing Cavalcade.

If that’s not enough, guests will be able to join the "Farmer Al’s Splash Around" in Toy Story land to experience the fun of splashing around!

Magical Nighttime Setting

As the sun sets and the lantern lights come on, the vibrant night of the Shanghai Disney Resort has just begun.

The Enchanted Storybook Castle will be lit with music and lights, and many landmarks in the park will also be illuminated with dreamy lights, becoming a perfect background for guests to take pictures.

From July 3 to August 31, 2020, visitors can purchase a "Park Half-Day Ticket", and enter the Shanghai Disneyland after 4pm to enjoy the relaxing vibe and charming summertime decor.

Night Life in Disneytown

Disney Town will launch the first ever “Night Life in Disneytown” where guests of all ages can enjoy the lively and wonderful atmosphere of summer night magic. Special experiences include: Handcraft workshops Street performances "Summer Night Selection" menu – offers a variety of fine wines and snacks



Plan for a “One-Stop” Family Vacation and Save Big with an Annual Pass

Families with children can join the first-ever Disney Summer Adventure Camp between July 6 and July 19, 2020, for an unforgettable three-day experience.

The camp offers an opportunity for the entire family to learn, have fun and experience new adventures throughout the resort.

On sale from July 3 through 18, guests can purchase this special package through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat account.

Annual Pass holders will be able to enjoy exclusive special discounts on the package and can visit the Official WeChat account for more information!

Summer Treats

As a highlight of summer, watermelons are set to take center stage on many of the food and beverages available to guests including watermelon-themed: Sippers Popcorn buckets Watermelon-flavored ice cream Sundaes Fruit cups

Duffy and his newest friend, ‘Olu Mel have inspired a variety of summer-exclusive treats and desserts, including the Duffy and Friends afternoon tea, ice cream waffle cones, and the Duffy and Friends Surprise Sippers.

Delicious snow ice bowls will make a return to Wandering Moon Restaurant and Barbossa’s Bounty, in addition to scrumptious seasonal meals.

Aurora at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel has also released a new selection of summer dishes including: New Zealand yellowbelly flounder Berry gazpacho with 0℃ raspberries Aurora Pâté en Croûte



Taste of Magic Dining Coupon Book

Guests can relax with a delicious meal at all sorts of select dining locations in Shanghai Disneyland.

At only RMB 8.8, the coupon book includes five coupons that offer discounts on: One lunch One dinner One snack One upgraded drink One meal at the Royal Banquet Hall



Fun Merchandise

A variety of new merchandise collections are rolling out at Shanghai Disney Resort this summer!

From Fruity Fun to Musical Madness, guests will want to bring home every playful style and accessory.

Fruity Fun: The novel Summertime Fun Collection features sunshine, the beach and various fruit themes and includes some of this season’s must-have items, especially cute swim ring-inspired headbands, bright pink flamingo sunglasses and watermelon-themed straw hats.

Musical Merchandise: No summer escape is complete without music, and the resort’s exclusive Mickey’s Music Festival Collection invites guests to immerse themselves in dynamic rhythms of summer. New plush offerings feature Mickey and pals dressed in funky rock music costumes as they come together to form a rock band!



Stay Fresh in the Resort’s Hotels and Adventure into Nature in Wishing Star Park

Shanghai Disney Resort’s two themed hotels serve as the perfect places to escape from the heat of the day during a multi-day trip to the resort.

Throughout summer, the hotels will host a series of enjoyable games to help guests cool off and relax, including water games at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel’s King Triton Pool, DIY activities in the play rooms of both hotels and so much more.

Families with children can experience a magical adventure in Wishing Star Park to uncover the secrets of lives in nature.

The summer-long event will be separated into three units, each one focusing on specific wildlife groups, including butterflies, beetles, cicadas and moles.

Kids who complete all three units might even have an opportunity to celebrate their achievement with Mickey Mouse!