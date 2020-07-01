ABC’s “What Would You Do?” Returns for 15th Season July 7th

ABC’s What Would You Do? returns for its fifteenth season on July 7th
What’s Happening:
- The fifteenth season of ABC’s What Would You Do? will premiere on Tuesday, July 7th, at 10:00 pm ET.
- What Would You Do? is a hidden camera show that explores people’s reactions to staged controversial moments.
- The season premiere features a scenario about how people react in both Mississippi and New York to a man publicly displaying the Confederate flag.
- Other themes in the season premiere include a coffee shop employee getting yelled at by her boss for giving food to a homeless man for free, two men discussing sharing intimate pictures of their ex girlfriends online, and a mother yelling at her child in a department store.
- What Would You Do? is hosted by ABC News Anchor John Quiñone.
- New episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 pm ET only on ABC.