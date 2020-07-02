Florida Officials Urge Caution to Contain COVID-19 This Coming Holiday Weekend

The Florida State Governor and Surgeon General are urging residents to be proactive and take caution to slow the spread and protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 as the holiday weekend approaches.

What’s Happening:

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General are urging residents to wear a mask while in public and to avoid “The Three Cs:” Closed Spaces – Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air. Crowded Places – Avoid crowded places with many people nearby; the greater the number of individuals in an area, the greater the chances of COVID-19 spreading from person-to-person . Close-Contact Settings – Avoid close-range conversations and stay at least six-feet from others.

Additionally, Floridians should continue to practice social distancing by staying at least six-feet away from others; stay home when sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; clean and disinfect countertops and frequently used surfaces and items at least daily; and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (if hand washing is not an option, use hand sanitizer comprised of at least 60% alcohol). The Department of Health is urging Floridians to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to practice these preventative measures, which have proven effective in combating this disease.

Individuals over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home.

On June 19, the Department of Health launched a statewide PSA campaign to continue ensuring that every Florida community has access to the most up-to-date preventative guidance associated with COVID-19. The PSAs are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

With 64 Florida counties in Phase 2 and three counties in Phase 1 of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery, the Department encourages Floridians to remain vigilant and continue following the guidance issued with these phases. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health issued an additional Public Health Advisory on June 20 in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Additionally, the Department continues to promote its mobile app, StrongerThanC19, in order to track the efficacy of COVID-19 preventative measures. The app allows users to update their answers as symptoms and information change, providing officials with up-to-the minute information to help improve the distribution of resources in response to COVID-19. The free mobile app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

What They’re Saying: