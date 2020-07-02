Goofy Sports Collection Joins Adidas X Disney Collaboration

Adidas and Disney have launched a new collection of shoes featuring fab five member Goofy! The Goofy Sports Collection comes in styles for the whole family—yes, even for babies—so that everyone’s feet can be decked out in awesome kicks.

Goofy has participated in many activities over his lifetime, held a variety of jobs, and most importantly has a thing for sports. He might not be the most athletic anthropomorphic dog in the world but that doesn’t mean he isn’t dressed for success. Now, you too can sport some fabulous footwear and attire that honors our pal Goofy.

